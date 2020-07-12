Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Citrus, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Citrus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Glendora
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
151 S Pennsylvania Avenue
151 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
You'll love this two bedroom home! This home features an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups, a patio and balcony, hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 205
19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
360 W Mountain View Avenue
360 West Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1048 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment in beautifully landscaped complex.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
319 Fenimore Ave
319 North Fenimore Avenue, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 sqft
Great location, superbly well maintained newer town home featuring the perfect floor plan located within 1 mile from Azusa Pacific University East Campus, 1.5 miles from Citrus College, and restaurants and shops nearby, easy access to 210 and 650.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
146 Martindale Way
146 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1750 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Two separate living areas downstairs. Family room features a fireplace and access to the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1434 S. Conlon Avenue
1434 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1377 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in quiet neighborhood of West Covina - This home is a stunning and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with modern upgrades! Situated on a quiet residential street of West Covina, this home is just what you have been

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
138 E Via Vaquero
138 East via Vaquero, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
This gorgeous attached townhouse locates in a quiet community with a huge backyard without having to maintain it! Tastefully upgraded home with Custom wood trim in the living/dining room area, plantation shutters in the spacious dining room, cozy

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Citrus, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Citrus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

