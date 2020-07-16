All apartments in Chico
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

904 Walnut Street

904 Walnut Street · (530) 893-3480
Location

904 Walnut Street, Chico, CA 95928

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 904 Walnut Street · Avail. now

$2,750

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Whole Unit Takeover** Spacious 5 Bedroom House - ** Contact the current tenant, Michael at (310) 280-6148 for photos/information**
This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features central heat and air, dual pane windows, and a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. The downstairs offers a large living area, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with updated counters, master suite completed with fully attached bathroom, and access to the back yard. The upstairs has an open area at the top of the stairs which could be used as an office area, 4 bedrooms, and 1 large bathroom. Outside offers a one car detached garage, off street parking, and large patio.
Rent is $2,600, small dog considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4829154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Walnut Street have any available units?
904 Walnut Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Walnut Street have?
Some of 904 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 904 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 904 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
