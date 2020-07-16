904 Walnut Street

Amenities

**Whole Unit Takeover** Spacious 5 Bedroom House - ** Contact the current tenant, Michael at (310) 280-6148 for photos/information**

This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features central heat and air, dual pane windows, and a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. The downstairs offers a large living area, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with updated counters, master suite completed with fully attached bathroom, and access to the back yard. The upstairs has an open area at the top of the stairs which could be used as an office area, 4 bedrooms, and 1 large bathroom. Outside offers a one car detached garage, off street parking, and large patio.

Rent is $2,600, small dog considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4829154)