Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Chico, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 5 at 02:28am
Contact for Availability
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1267 Warner Street
1267 Warner Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1200 sqft
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location! Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner Close to Chico State Suburban Neighborhood Exterior Beauty! Huge fully

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1045 Warner
1045 Warner Street, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1964 sqft
Tropicana House - Available Soon! - The Tropicana House is centrally located in Downtown Chico one block from Chico State.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Chico
1 Unit Available
1806 Broadway - 1
1806 Broadway Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1806 Broadway (Charming home available early June 2020) - Beautiful Craftsman style remodeled house with huge front porch in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
629 West 2nd Avenue - 4
629 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1185 sqft
Only 2 blocks to CSUC! This luxuriously upgraded townhouse offers hardwood floors, two tone paint, bathroom vanities with sink bowls on top! Large kitchen with dishwasher , refrigerator , stove and tons of cabinets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,534
1440 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
735 Downing Avenue
735 Downing Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
278 Panama Ave
278 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1
620 W Sacramento Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,046
1417 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING 3.26.20 Get your huge 4 bed 2 bath right across the street from CSUC! 1417 sq. ft. of living space, remodeled kitchens with granite counters, new shaker style cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, 20 cu. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Chico

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
50 Gideon Lane
50 Gideon Lane, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
Enjoy country living just north of Chico tucked away off Keiffer road! This unique and beautiful property offers sweeping views, tons of parking including a 2 car garage an 3 other covered spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chico, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chico renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

