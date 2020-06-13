Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Chico, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1344 Laburnum Ave
1344 Laburnum Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
1344 Laburnum Ave Available 07/29/20 Beautifully updated home with plenty of space and charm! - Talk about curb appeal! This charming home with beautifully maintained front yard, quaint front patio and completed with small picket fence will make you

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
South Campus
1 Unit Available
617 Chestnut
617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA
9 Bedrooms
$5,625
2785 sqft
617 Chestnut Available 07/10/20 617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
Southwest Chico
1 Unit Available
1806 Broadway - 1
1806 Broadway Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1806 Broadway (Charming home available early June 2020) - Beautiful Craftsman style remodeled house with huge front porch in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3319 Wedgewood - 1
3319 Wedge Wood Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3319 Wedgewood - 1 Available 07/11/20 3319 wedgewood NICE HOUSE AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Great family home with Vaulted ceilings in quiet North Chico neighborhood. Bonus! Whole house fan..

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Lilac Ln.
424 Lilac Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1746 sqft
Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming,

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 Nord Ave #29
1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
1114 Nord Ave #29 Available 08/19/20 Cozy 3-Bedroom Condo with Washer/Dryer and Master Suite! Minutes from CSUC! - Be apart of this Gated Community centrally located near Downtown Chico and CSUC! Complete with Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, and

Cussick

1 Unit Available
Cussick
1 Unit Available
141 W. Lassen #13
141 West Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
766 sqft
JUNE 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - This charming 2 bedroom home with new flooring, new dishwasher, and central heating and air.. The kitchen offers granite counter tops with room for a table and eat at bar.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1267 Warner Street
1267 Warner Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1200 sqft
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location! Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner Close to Chico State Suburban Neighborhood Exterior Beauty! Huge fully

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
NOW LEASING FOR SUMMER 2020******* Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,534
1440 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
211 Sycamore Drive - 211
211 Sycamore Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
Remodeled country home with retro accents! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath features views of the fields around it, large yard, covered RV parking, basketball hoop, cul-de-sac location, well water, beautiful diamond pattern 16 in tile, Bar, formal

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1061 Warner Street
1061 Warner Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom home near Chico State. Updated and remodeled in 2014, this split floor plan 4-bed/2-bath house is close to Chico State. Amenities include; off street parking, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and tile flooring.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3100 Tule River Way
3100 Tule River Way, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2541 sqft
FOR LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO BUY! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED IN MEADOWBROOK RANCH SUBDIVISION. EXPECT TO FORMAL DINING ROOM AND SITTING ROOM GREET YOU AS YOU WALK IN THE DOOR. UPON ENTRY YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED BY THE UNIQUE FLOORING..

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
533 Orient Street
533 Orient Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1300 sqft
DOWNTOWN CHICO, walk to Bidwell Park and Farmer's Market. Adorable 3 Bed 2 Bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
735 Downing Avenue
735 Downing Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
278 Panama Ave
278 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1
620 W Sacramento Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,046
1417 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING 3.26.20 Get your huge 4 bed 2 bath right across the street from CSUC! 1417 sq. ft. of living space, remodeled kitchens with granite counters, new shaker style cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, 20 cu. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Chico

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
3077 Nord Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Chico

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
3215 Tinker Creek Way Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
50 Gideon Lane
50 Gideon Lane, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
Enjoy country living just north of Chico tucked away off Keiffer road! This unique and beautiful property offers sweeping views, tons of parking including a 2 car garage an 3 other covered spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Chico

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6494 Providence Court
6494 Providence Court, Magalia, CA
Studio
$995
6494 Providence Court - 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile, with 2 covered carports. Large screened in porch area, great for storage. Wood Stove and window AC. Includes refrigerator, and stove (electric). Washer and Dryer (not warranted).

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5318 Scottwood Rd.
5318 Scottwood Road, Paradise, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1390 sqft
Open Floor Plan and Spa Tub in Paradise! - This two bedroom, two bath home in Paradise has it all! From the large deck and 1 acre lot on the outside, to the open floor plan on the inside, loaded with modern cabinets and fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chico, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chico renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

