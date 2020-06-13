Apartment List
/
CA
/
chico
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chico, CA

Finding an apartment in Chico that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 5 at 02:28am
Contact for Availability
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
632 W 7th St
632 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This is a 2 bed / 1 bath home with bonus room for rent in Chico. New flooring and paint throughout with a large backyard, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups in basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1412 N Cherry #6
1412 North Cherry Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
864 sqft
1412 N Cherry #6 Available 06/19/20 June 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath close to CSUC - 2 Bedroom 1 bath located near college. Cold water, sewer, and trash paid. Small dog considered with extra deposit.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 Ridgebrook Way
1603 Ridgebrook Way, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,530
1994 sqft
*Lease Take Over-Check out the video! Large Home in Great Neighborhood! Close to everything!! - $2530/monthly. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1994 Sq. ft. located close to the mall, shopping, restaurant and schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2344 Porter Way Available 07/07/20 Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cussick
1 Unit Available
141 W. Lassen #13
141 West Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
766 sqft
JUNE 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - This charming 2 bedroom home with new flooring, new dishwasher, and central heating and air.. The kitchen offers granite counter tops with room for a table and eat at bar.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 Oak Street - 1
345 Oak St, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
345 Oak Street - 1 Available 06/20/20 CUTE HOUSE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, 2020-2021 - NOW LEASING 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR! 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house Amazing location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1267 Warner Street
1267 Warner Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1200 sqft
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location! Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner Close to Chico State Suburban Neighborhood Exterior Beauty! Huge fully

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Chico
1 Unit Available
1806 Broadway - 1
1806 Broadway Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1806 Broadway (Charming home available early June 2020) - Beautiful Craftsman style remodeled house with huge front porch in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3319 Wedgewood - 1
3319 Wedge Wood Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3319 Wedgewood - 1 Available 07/11/20 3319 wedgewood NICE HOUSE AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Great family home with Vaulted ceilings in quiet North Chico neighborhood. Bonus! Whole house fan..

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
629 West 2nd Avenue - 4
629 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1185 sqft
Only 2 blocks to CSUC! This luxuriously upgraded townhouse offers hardwood floors, two tone paint, bathroom vanities with sink bowls on top! Large kitchen with dishwasher , refrigerator , stove and tons of cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sycamore Drive - 211
211 Sycamore Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
Remodeled country home with retro accents! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath features views of the fields around it, large yard, covered RV parking, basketball hoop, cul-de-sac location, well water, beautiful diamond pattern 16 in tile, Bar, formal

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
827 W 2nd Avenue
827 West 2nd Avenue, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 W 2nd Avenue Available 05/25/20 Move In to this Charming 4 Bedroom Home minutes from CSU Chico! Pets Welcome! - Come see this one of a kind home located right outside of Downtown Chico in Upbeat Neighborhood! This home provides easy living with

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
278 Panama Ave
278 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1370 Greenwich Drive
1370 Greenwich Drive, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1572 sqft
1370 Greenwich Drive Available 05/06/20 1370 Greenwich 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Cold Water and Landscaping Included - This home is coming early May. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house is not very common in Chico.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
610 West 1st Avenue - B
610 W 1st Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Large bedrooms, central heat and air, woodstove, fenced yard, off street parking, two blocks from CSU Walk to CSU or close to bus for Butte. Small private backyard, central heat and air, wood stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Chico

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
3077 Nord Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
718 Waterford Drive
718 Waterford Drive, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1370 sqft
718 Waterford Drive Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Chico - This is a three bedroom, two bathroom home on the North end of Chico in a fantastic neighborhood with quick access to Highway 99, so you can get just about anywhere in a flash.
Results within 5 miles of Chico

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
3215 Tinker Creek Way Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chico, CA

Finding an apartment in Chico that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Chico 3 BedroomsChico Apartments with BalconyChico Apartments with Garage
Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with ParkingChico Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Chico Dog Friendly ApartmentsChico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico