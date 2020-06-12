Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chico, CA

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1344 Laburnum Ave
1344 Laburnum Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
1344 Laburnum Ave Available 07/29/20 Beautifully updated home with plenty of space and charm! - Talk about curb appeal! This charming home with beautifully maintained front yard, quaint front patio and completed with small picket fence will make you

1 Unit Available
10 Lace Wing Ct
10 Lacewing Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1196 sqft
Convenient location,near PV HS immaculate cared for home. 3/2 Garden home setting - This cozy home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, Master Bedroom and Kitchen opens to the back yard.

1 Unit Available
3319 Wedgewood - 1
3319 Wedge Wood Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3319 Wedgewood - 1 Available 07/11/20 3319 wedgewood NICE HOUSE AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Great family home with Vaulted ceilings in quiet North Chico neighborhood. Bonus! Whole house fan..

1 Unit Available
424 Lilac Ln.
424 Lilac Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1746 sqft
Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming,

1 Unit Available
12 Overseer Court
12 Overseer Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1313 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! - Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! Close to Chico Mall, Best Buy and Old Navy! Newer neighborhood off of Humboldt by Forest.

1 Unit Available
1161 E. 8th Street
1161 East 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
1161 E. 8th Street Available 07/01/20 1161 E. 8th Street. Chico, CA. - Here is a lovely unit in Chico. This unit has large rooms and is a two-story home. There is a two-car garage and a fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
274 E 8th Street - 1
274 E 8th St, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
274 E 8th Street - 1 Available 07/20/20 GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Great Location! walk to downtown and CSU 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with shared fenced yard stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher, skylights, shared washer and

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.

1 Unit Available
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout.

1 Unit Available
1114 Nord Ave #29
1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
1114 Nord Ave #29 Available 08/19/20 Cozy 3-Bedroom Condo with Washer/Dryer and Master Suite! Minutes from CSUC! - Be apart of this Gated Community centrally located near Downtown Chico and CSUC! Complete with Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, and

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1421 Hobart Street
1421 Hobart Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1248 sqft
1421 Hobart Street Available 06/23/20 Late June 2020! Cute home just blocks from CSUC! - Upgraded Home Close to Chico State!! Fenced Yard!! 1 year lease.

1 Unit Available
1240 W. 3rd Street
1240 West 3rd Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 W. 3rd Street Available 07/10/20 MID-JULY 2020! Great home and location on 3rd and Ash - $1800/month $2400 Deposit with 1 year lease.

1 Unit Available
1603 Ridgebrook Way
1603 Ridgebrook Way, Chico, CA
*Lease Take Over-Check out the video! Large Home in Great Neighborhood! Close to everything!! - $2530/monthly. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1994 Sq. ft. located close to the mall, shopping, restaurant and schools.

1 Unit Available
1 Highland Circle
1 Highland Circle, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1542 sqft
1 Highland Circle Available 07/22/20 Immaculate Home Close to Bidwell Jr. High! - This immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1542 square foot home with a beautiful large back yard is just minutes away from Bidwell Jr.

1 Unit Available
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2344 Porter Way Available 07/07/20 Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1045 Warner
1045 Warner Street, Chico, CA
Tropicana House - Available Soon! - The Tropicana House is centrally located in Downtown Chico one block from Chico State.

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1267 Warner Street
1267 Warner Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1200 sqft
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location! Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner Close to Chico State Suburban Neighborhood Exterior Beauty! Huge fully

Southwest Chico
1 Unit Available
1121 Hazel St
1121 Hazel Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1550 sqft
**Looking for roommates for Summer 2020** Nicest House on the Block! - ROOMMATES NEEDED! Looking for 2 roommates. Please contact Vanessa for more information: vanessa.hund25@gmail.

1 Unit Available
2797 Ceres Avenue
2797 Ceres Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1039 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage and large backyard, corner lot, on Ceres. Home has been completely overhauled; new paint, new split unit AC/heat, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer, dishwasher and dual pane windows.

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
629 West 2nd Avenue - 4
629 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1185 sqft
Only 2 blocks to CSUC! This luxuriously upgraded townhouse offers hardwood floors, two tone paint, bathroom vanities with sink bowls on top! Large kitchen with dishwasher , refrigerator , stove and tons of cabinets.

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA
NOW LEASING FOR SUMMER 2020******* Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft.

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes

1 Unit Available
211 Sycamore Drive - 211
211 Sycamore Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
Remodeled country home with retro accents! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath features views of the fields around it, large yard, covered RV parking, basketball hoop, cul-de-sac location, well water, beautiful diamond pattern 16 in tile, Bar, formal

The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1061 Warner Street
1061 Warner Street, Chico, CA
Updated 4 bedroom home near Chico State. Updated and remodeled in 2014, this split floor plan 4-bed/2-bath house is close to Chico State. Amenities include; off street parking, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and tile flooring.

