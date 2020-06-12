/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chico, CA
The Avenues
1344 Laburnum Ave
1344 Laburnum Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
1344 Laburnum Ave Available 07/29/20 Beautifully updated home with plenty of space and charm! - Talk about curb appeal! This charming home with beautifully maintained front yard, quaint front patio and completed with small picket fence will make you
10 Lace Wing Ct
10 Lacewing Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1196 sqft
Convenient location,near PV HS immaculate cared for home. 3/2 Garden home setting - This cozy home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, Master Bedroom and Kitchen opens to the back yard.
3319 Wedgewood - 1
3319 Wedge Wood Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3319 Wedgewood - 1 Available 07/11/20 3319 wedgewood NICE HOUSE AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Great family home with Vaulted ceilings in quiet North Chico neighborhood. Bonus! Whole house fan..
424 Lilac Ln.
424 Lilac Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1746 sqft
Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming,
12 Overseer Court
12 Overseer Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1313 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! - Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! Close to Chico Mall, Best Buy and Old Navy! Newer neighborhood off of Humboldt by Forest.
1161 E. 8th Street
1161 East 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
1161 E. 8th Street Available 07/01/20 1161 E. 8th Street. Chico, CA. - Here is a lovely unit in Chico. This unit has large rooms and is a two-story home. There is a two-car garage and a fenced backyard.
274 E 8th Street - 1
274 E 8th St, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
274 E 8th Street - 1 Available 07/20/20 GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Great Location! walk to downtown and CSU 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with shared fenced yard stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher, skylights, shared washer and
The Avenues
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout.
1114 Nord Ave #29
1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
1114 Nord Ave #29 Available 08/19/20 Cozy 3-Bedroom Condo with Washer/Dryer and Master Suite! Minutes from CSUC! - Be apart of this Gated Community centrally located near Downtown Chico and CSUC! Complete with Washer/Dryer in-unit, Dishwasher, and
The Avenues
1421 Hobart Street
1421 Hobart Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1248 sqft
1421 Hobart Street Available 06/23/20 Late June 2020! Cute home just blocks from CSUC! - Upgraded Home Close to Chico State!! Fenced Yard!! 1 year lease.
1240 W. 3rd Street
1240 West 3rd Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 W. 3rd Street Available 07/10/20 MID-JULY 2020! Great home and location on 3rd and Ash - $1800/month $2400 Deposit with 1 year lease.
1603 Ridgebrook Way
1603 Ridgebrook Way, Chico, CA
*Lease Take Over-Check out the video! Large Home in Great Neighborhood! Close to everything!! - $2530/monthly. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1994 Sq. ft. located close to the mall, shopping, restaurant and schools.
1 Highland Circle
1 Highland Circle, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1542 sqft
1 Highland Circle Available 07/22/20 Immaculate Home Close to Bidwell Jr. High! - This immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1542 square foot home with a beautiful large back yard is just minutes away from Bidwell Jr.
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2344 Porter Way Available 07/07/20 Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.
The Avenues
1045 Warner
1045 Warner Street, Chico, CA
Tropicana House - Available Soon! - The Tropicana House is centrally located in Downtown Chico one block from Chico State.
The Avenues
1267 Warner Street
1267 Warner Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1200 sqft
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location! Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner Close to Chico State Suburban Neighborhood Exterior Beauty! Huge fully
Southwest Chico
1121 Hazel St
1121 Hazel Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1550 sqft
**Looking for roommates for Summer 2020** Nicest House on the Block! - ROOMMATES NEEDED! Looking for 2 roommates. Please contact Vanessa for more information: vanessa.hund25@gmail.
2797 Ceres Avenue
2797 Ceres Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1039 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage and large backyard, corner lot, on Ceres. Home has been completely overhauled; new paint, new split unit AC/heat, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer, dishwasher and dual pane windows.
The Avenues
629 West 2nd Avenue - 4
629 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1185 sqft
Only 2 blocks to CSUC! This luxuriously upgraded townhouse offers hardwood floors, two tone paint, bathroom vanities with sink bowls on top! Large kitchen with dishwasher , refrigerator , stove and tons of cabinets.
The Avenues
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA
NOW LEASING FOR SUMMER 2020******* Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft.
The Avenues
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes
211 Sycamore Drive - 211
211 Sycamore Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
Remodeled country home with retro accents! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath features views of the fields around it, large yard, covered RV parking, basketball hoop, cul-de-sac location, well water, beautiful diamond pattern 16 in tile, Bar, formal
The Avenues
1061 Warner Street
1061 Warner Street, Chico, CA
Updated 4 bedroom home near Chico State. Updated and remodeled in 2014, this split floor plan 4-bed/2-bath house is close to Chico State. Amenities include; off street parking, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and tile flooring.