Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Chico, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chico apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 5 at 02:28am
Contact for Availability
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
904 Walnut Street
904 Walnut Street, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
**Whole Unit Takeover** Spacious 5 Bedroom House - ** Contact the current tenant, Michael at (310) 280-6148 for photos/information** This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features central heat and air, dual pane windows, and a large laundry room with washer

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020******* Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
322 Mansion
322 Mansion Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
322 Mansion - 322 Available 08/01/20 Best Location in town!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home just steps to CSUS. Lots of charm, tree lined street . Best Location in town. $700 per bedroom. The master bedroom is huge and has its own bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
617 Chestnut
617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA
9 Bedrooms
$4,995
2785 sqft
617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room off of kitchen has washer and

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Doe Mill
1970 Belgium Avenue
1970 Belgium Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, granite counters, recessed ceiling, and NEWER carpet throughout!! Offers a covered patio, waterfall fountain with pond, raised garden boxes, with a fully fenced back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B
921 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Central heat and air, new carpet, new kitchen tile, new vinyl in bathrooms, new countertops, new baseboard, small private yard, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, off street parking. Water and garbage paid.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,534
1440 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
533 Orient Street
533 Orient Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1300 sqft
DOWNTOWN CHICO, walk to Bidwell Park and Farmer's Market. Adorable 3 Bed 2 Bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
827 W 2nd Avenue
827 West 2nd Avenue, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 W 2nd Avenue Available 05/25/20 Move In to this Charming 4 Bedroom Home minutes from CSU Chico! Pets Welcome! - Come see this one of a kind home located right outside of Downtown Chico in Upbeat Neighborhood! This home provides easy living with

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
735 Downing Avenue
735 Downing Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
278 Panama Ave
278 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
California Park
5 Alameda Park Circle
5 Alameda Park Circle, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1452 sqft
Beautiful Cal Park Rental Property! - Available February 1, 2020. Beautiful CAL PARK rental property/rental home/rental house/rental town home in CHICO, CA.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
610 West 1st Avenue - B
610 W 1st Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Large bedrooms, central heat and air, woodstove, fenced yard, off street parking, two blocks from CSU Walk to CSU or close to bus for Butte. Small private backyard, central heat and air, wood stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1880 Humboldt Road - 2
1880 Humboldt Road, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Small quiet townhouse complex. Large bedrooms, small fenced private yard, Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central heat and air.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1443 Trenta Drive
1443 Trenta Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1290 sqft
Call home to this 2-story townhouse offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage, and fully fenced backyard. Has central heat and air and washer/dryer hook ups in garage. 12-month lease required and renter's insurance required.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
419 W. 7th Street
419 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
419 W 7th St. - Chico Charmer! Spacious and close to CSUC! 4 bed 2 bath house. Darling front porch, huge fenced yard, off street parking. Inside laundry hook ups in spacious laundry room. Dining room/sitting room for extra space.
Results within 1 mile of Chico

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Chico with Landscaping Service - Beautiful cabinetry, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances make this tastefully updated kitchen the main focal point of this well maintained, three bedroom,

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
718 Waterford Drive
718 Waterford Drive, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1370 sqft
718 Waterford Drive Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Chico - This is a three bedroom, two bathroom home on the North end of Chico in a fantastic neighborhood with quick access to Highway 99, so you can get just about anywhere in a flash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1707 Diamond Ave.
1707 Diamond Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1250 sqft
Country living with a view of the orchards only 5 minutes to downtown Chico! This open/split floorplan modular features vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, newer paint, walk in closet, and central heat and air.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Chapmantown
855 Cleveland Ave Unit A
855 Cleveland Ave, Butte County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Cute 2/1 in Chico - Unit A of Corner Duplex. Well kept 2/1 in Chico on Cleveland Ave. This unit has a spacious kitchen and good sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has sliding glass door to fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Chico

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chico, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chico apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

