2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chico, CA
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.
Southwest Chico
1806 Broadway - 1
1806 Broadway Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1806 Broadway (Charming home available early June 2020) - Beautiful Craftsman style remodeled house with huge front porch in a quiet neighborhood.
832 W. 11th Avenue
832 West 11th Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 W. 11th Avenue Available 07/17/20 Under construction! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Be the first to move in this brand new home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is scheduled to be completed mid-summer.
South Campus
632 W 7th St
632 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This is a 2 bed / 1 bath home with bonus room for rent in Chico. New flooring and paint throughout with a large backyard, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups in basement.
345 Oak Street - 1
345 Oak St, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
345 Oak Street - 1 Available 06/20/20 CUTE HOUSE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, 2020-2021 - NOW LEASING 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR! 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house Amazing location.
Cussick
141 W. Lassen #13
141 West Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
766 sqft
JUNE 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - This charming 2 bedroom home with new flooring, new dishwasher, and central heating and air.. The kitchen offers granite counter tops with room for a table and eat at bar.
The Avenues
1412 N Cherry #6
1412 North Cherry Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
864 sqft
1412 N Cherry #6 Available 06/19/20 June 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath close to CSUC - 2 Bedroom 1 bath located near college. Cold water, sewer, and trash paid. Small dog considered with extra deposit.
California Park
5 Alameda Park Circle
5 Alameda Park Circle, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1452 sqft
Beautiful Cal Park Rental Property! - Available February 1, 2020. Beautiful CAL PARK rental property/rental home/rental house/rental town home in CHICO, CA.
Results within 1 mile of Chico
1836 Notre Dame Blvd
1836 Notre Dame Blvd, Durham, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Single Family Home for Lease - Brand new two bedroom, two bathroom home with garage for lease. Additional Carriage house in the back that is also for lease. Be one of the first to live in the Bungalow Commons at Meriam Park. (RLNE5820749)
Results within 10 miles of Chico
7063 Clark Road
7063 Clark Road, Paradise, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
7063 Clark Road Available 06/15/20 7063 Clark Road ***NEW*** - NEW-BEAUTIFUL- GREAT LOCATION 2 bedroom 2 Bath, with an office/den. This mobile sits on 2/3 acre lot. Large living room, dining area and inside laundry room with new washer and dryer.
5318 Scottwood Rd.
5318 Scottwood Road, Paradise, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1390 sqft
Open Floor Plan and Spa Tub in Paradise! - This two bedroom, two bath home in Paradise has it all! From the large deck and 1 acre lot on the outside, to the open floor plan on the inside, loaded with modern cabinets and fixtures.