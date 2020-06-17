All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 522 Nord Ave #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
522 Nord Ave #21
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:04 PM

522 Nord Ave #21

522 Nord Avenue · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

522 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 522 Nord Ave #21 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
522 Nord Ave #21 Available 06/08/20 Great Price! Even Better Location! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom condominium just across the tracks from Chico State campus and near Citrus Avenue Elementary School, Chico Junior High School and Chico High School. This home features a washer, dryer and refrigerator for your convenience and includes paid garbage and landscape service. With a cost of just $990 per month and a location that is extremely desirable, this affordable condo will not stay available long. Apply today to start living in the heart of Chico and take advantage of all this beautiful city has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Nord Ave #21 have any available units?
522 Nord Ave #21 has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 522 Nord Ave #21 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Nord Ave #21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Nord Ave #21 pet-friendly?
No, 522 Nord Ave #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 522 Nord Ave #21 offer parking?
No, 522 Nord Ave #21 does not offer parking.
Does 522 Nord Ave #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Nord Ave #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Nord Ave #21 have a pool?
No, 522 Nord Ave #21 does not have a pool.
Does 522 Nord Ave #21 have accessible units?
No, 522 Nord Ave #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Nord Ave #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Nord Ave #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Nord Ave #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Nord Ave #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 522 Nord Ave #21?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity