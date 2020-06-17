Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

522 Nord Ave #21 Available 06/08/20 Great Price! Even Better Location! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom condominium just across the tracks from Chico State campus and near Citrus Avenue Elementary School, Chico Junior High School and Chico High School. This home features a washer, dryer and refrigerator for your convenience and includes paid garbage and landscape service. With a cost of just $990 per month and a location that is extremely desirable, this affordable condo will not stay available long. Apply today to start living in the heart of Chico and take advantage of all this beautiful city has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649591)