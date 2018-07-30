All apartments in Chico
5 Alameda Park Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5 Alameda Park Circle

5 Alameda Park Circle · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

5 Alameda Park Circle, Chico, CA 95928
California Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Alameda Park Circle · Avail. now

$1,974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Cal Park Rental Property! - Available February 1, 2020. Beautiful CAL PARK rental property/rental home/rental house/rental town home in CHICO, CA. Make yourself right at home in this one-of-a-kind sanctuary surrounded by regularly maintained garden spaces (nothing for renter to do). Tastefully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath town house in Cal Park. Close to Upper California Park Lake and Canyon Oaks Country Club. Level entry, wood blinds, new a/c system and furnace, gorgeous new copper faced fireplace insert, built-ins include nicely appointed desk and bookshelves, other fine antique furniture appointments, large attached 2 car garage with storage, washer/dryer and direct inside access, bicycle for touring the local parks and lake and much much more. Private front gate and garden, tranquil backyard garden sanctuary with views from all rooms and tree shaded front lawn and landscaping - all wonderful places to relax. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy. Initial lease requires commitment to May 1, 2021. Non-smoking environment. No pets. Utilities not included. Make this unique sanctuary your wonderful new home and relaxing private retreat. Please inquire with The Hignell Companies at (530) 241-3500 AND/OR (website) at
https://hignellco.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b341e537-a241-497a-935e-62b3985e645b&source=Website and complete an application now. Showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4161007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Alameda Park Circle have any available units?
5 Alameda Park Circle has a unit available for $1,974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Alameda Park Circle have?
Some of 5 Alameda Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Alameda Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Alameda Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Alameda Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5 Alameda Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 5 Alameda Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5 Alameda Park Circle does offer parking.
Does 5 Alameda Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Alameda Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Alameda Park Circle have a pool?
No, 5 Alameda Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5 Alameda Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 5 Alameda Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Alameda Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Alameda Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Alameda Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Alameda Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
