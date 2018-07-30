5 Alameda Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cal Park Rental Property! - Available February 1, 2020. Beautiful CAL PARK rental property/rental home/rental house/rental town home in CHICO, CA. Make yourself right at home in this one-of-a-kind sanctuary surrounded by regularly maintained garden spaces (nothing for renter to do). Tastefully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath town house in Cal Park. Close to Upper California Park Lake and Canyon Oaks Country Club. Level entry, wood blinds, new a/c system and furnace, gorgeous new copper faced fireplace insert, built-ins include nicely appointed desk and bookshelves, other fine antique furniture appointments, large attached 2 car garage with storage, washer/dryer and direct inside access, bicycle for touring the local parks and lake and much much more. Private front gate and garden, tranquil backyard garden sanctuary with views from all rooms and tree shaded front lawn and landscaping - all wonderful places to relax. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy. Initial lease requires commitment to May 1, 2021. Non-smoking environment. No pets. Utilities not included. Make this unique sanctuary your wonderful new home and relaxing private retreat. Please inquire with The Hignell Companies at (530) 241-3500 AND/OR (website) at

https://hignellco.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b341e537-a241-497a-935e-62b3985e645b&source=Website and complete an application now. Showings by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



