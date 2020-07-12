Apartment List
170 Apartments for rent in Cherryland, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cherryland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Cherryland
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherryland
677 Morva Court
677 Morva Court, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
Off the Beaten Path - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex tucked away off the beaten path on a quiet cul-de-sac. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889205)
Results within 1 mile of Cherryland
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
15 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ashland
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
800 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Ashland
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Ashland
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Open 7/11 Sat, 10am-12 noon - Application forms available during showing Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, attached 2-car

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Available 07/19/20 COMING SOON - LARGE HOME IN NEWLY DEVELOPED NEIGHBORHOOD! - This property is not yet available for showing, but will be available for showing on 7/19.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
752 City Walk Place
752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1375 sqft
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17206 Ehle St
17206 Ehle Street, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Super clean single family home in Castro Valley with easy access to the freeway and BART.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
635 Atherton Place
635 Atherton Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1075 sqft
635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E. Lewelling Blvd.
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Cherryland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cherryland, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cherryland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

