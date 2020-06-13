Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Channel Islands Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Channel Islands Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premi... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3265 Ocean Dr
3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3092 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Exquisite Oceanfront Home in Hollywood Beach - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands Beach

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4910 Oceanaire St.
4910 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1843 sqft
Live at the Beach! - Wonderful home walking distance to the beach!!! This home is very well cared for and nicely upgraded. 2 bedrooms downstairs and master suite with loft upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3325 Harbor Boulevard
3325 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,800
700 sqft
Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area.
Results within 5 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
1501 Ivywood Dr
1501 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
Now Leasing. Studio and Loft units starting for $1400.00. 1BR+Loft units starting for $1550.00 Oxnard is a seaside city west of Los Angeles, in California.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
721 Mandalay Beach Road
721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4366 sqft
721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
607 W Beverly Dr
607 West Beverly Drive, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2316 sqft
Modern contemporary 3+2 & a den in the Wilson Neighborhood - The moment you drive up to this beautiful home you will not want to leave! This home is highly upgraded with beautiful accents, hardwood floors through out and tile flooring in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
1421 Ebb Court Available 07/01/20 Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
910 sqft
1310 ALTURAS ST Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2567 Sextant Ave
2567 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
856 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Marina Village - Perfect Penthouse with upgraded kitchen featuring newer granite counters and nice wooden cabinets with gas oven and range. Newer flooring in living room and dining room and both spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1214 OYSTER PLACE
1214 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
1214 OYSTER PLACE Available 06/19/20 Gated California Lighthouse Remodeled Townhouse - Remodeled California Lighthouse townhome offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a large loft area perfect for den or office.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sea View Estates
1 Unit Available
3163 Kelp Lane
3163 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1051 sqft
Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet).

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Village
1 Unit Available
811 Gitano Drive
811 Gitano Drive, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2702 sqft
811 Gitano Drive Available 04/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Home - This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a den. Centrally located near the Freeway for easy access and close to shopping centers.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
1501 Gallatin Place
1501 Gallatin Place, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1327 sqft
1501 Gallatin Place Available 03/16/20 North Oxnard Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in very desirable area. Newly remodeled. This spacious home features all new interior and exterior paint. Granite counter tops. Washer & dryer hook ups in garage.
Results within 10 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Thille
15 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Channel Islands Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Channel Islands Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

