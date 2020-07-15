All apartments in Channel Islands Beach
216 Melrose Drive
216 Melrose Drive

216 Melrose Dr · (805) 760-0200
Location

216 Melrose Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA 93035
Silver Strand

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2395 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/12/20 Silver Strand Beach - Property Id: 80966

216 Melrose Drive is a very cozy 2 bedroom, one bath apartment, located in Silver Strand Beach in the city of Oxnard, CA.
The location is unique in that it lies just across the street from the mouth of the Channel Islands Harbor, and is central to both downtown Oxnard and Ventura cities.
Just a short walk down the jetty puts you on one of Ventura County's most beautiful and well known beaches.
Silver Strand is an age old community all its own, which is very safe, friendly and a world apart from the hustle and bustle which lies just minutes up the main street, Victoria Ave.
The harbor offers a wonderful farmers market every Sunday.
The Silver Strand Beach community offers a serene, bohemian vibe not found elsewhere in the county, and is occupied mostly by long term residents who grew up there.
10 minutes straight up Victoria to the 101 freeway, close to three major hospitals, and minutes from both Oxnard and Ventura proper.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80966
Property Id 80966

(RLNE5910258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Melrose Drive have any available units?
216 Melrose Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 216 Melrose Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Melrose Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Melrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
