garbage disposal some paid utils microwave internet access furnished carpet

Available 09/12/20



216 Melrose Drive is a very cozy 2 bedroom, one bath apartment, located in Silver Strand Beach in the city of Oxnard, CA.

The location is unique in that it lies just across the street from the mouth of the Channel Islands Harbor, and is central to both downtown Oxnard and Ventura cities.

Just a short walk down the jetty puts you on one of Ventura County's most beautiful and well known beaches.

Silver Strand is an age old community all its own, which is very safe, friendly and a world apart from the hustle and bustle which lies just minutes up the main street, Victoria Ave.

The harbor offers a wonderful farmers market every Sunday.

The Silver Strand Beach community offers a serene, bohemian vibe not found elsewhere in the county, and is occupied mostly by long term residents who grew up there.

10 minutes straight up Victoria to the 101 freeway, close to three major hospitals, and minutes from both Oxnard and Ventura proper.

