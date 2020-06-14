101 Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA with gym
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 41
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 60
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 13
"Fire kites drifting through the skies / Up on high I see it all the time / And from the tip top of every mountain view / From the roof I spy on room to room / Take me home / Walk the night in the valley - oh ohh oh - 'til everything is fine." (Eisley, “The Valley”)
This part of California used to be the New Spanish State of Alta, California, and this particular city is situated on land that was granted to the Mission San Jose in 1797. Despite having more than 60,000 residents, Castro Valley has never been officially incorporated as a village, town or city in America. Because of this, Castro Valley citizens are legally governed by Alameda Country, as if they were farmers living a mile apart from one another. Incorporation has been brought up in community referendums, but residents keep on knocking the idea down. Maybe they just like the idea of living off the radar, with no local police force in place? Nah, can't be that. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Castro Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.