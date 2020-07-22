Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Carson, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Results within 1 mile of Carson
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Results within 5 miles of Carson
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,061
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
71 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
321 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
2 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,949
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
77 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,375
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1251 sqft
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
$
2 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Results within 10 miles of Carson
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,600
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
25 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,143
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,424
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,900
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
$
86 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,679
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
19 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
City Guide for Carson, CA

Not too far from the bright lights of Los Angeles, the LA suburb Carson, California is for you. This California city of 91,000 can meet your needs and serve up some seriously good food to boot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Carson, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Carson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

