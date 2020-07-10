/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:36 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1116 Persimmon Avenue
1116 Persimmon Avenue, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.
1 of 8
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.
Results within 1 mile of Bostonia
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Marline Avenue
1467 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
1467 Marline Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Yard! - Located near Freeway 8.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11802 Altadena Road
11802 Altadena Road, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
Newly remodeled home with high end finishes with Mountain Views! Great quite place to live/home office. House is a 1br/1ba with kitchen and washer/dryer and all utilities included. abundance of parking.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Results within 5 miles of Bostonia
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
41 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Murray Ave.
1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1945 sqft
1592 Murray Ave. Available 07/12/20 3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes
Similar Pages
Bostonia 1 BedroomsBostonia 2 BedroomsBostonia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBostonia Apartments with Balcony
Bostonia Apartments with GarageBostonia Apartments with GymBostonia Apartments with ParkingBostonia Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CA