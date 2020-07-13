/
apartments with pool
226 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA with pool
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79830 Ryan Way
79830 Ryan Way, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3146 sqft
You don't want to miss this sprawling pool house on a golf course! Enjoy your enormous patio over looking the greens, or glide through the house to the back yard private pool and spa! Tile floors, huge open and updated kitchen with sitting nook,
79340 Avenue 42
79340 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Perfect vacation rental located in beautiful Bermuda Dunes, CA. This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect retreat. Open floor plan with living room/ dining room combination and spacious kitchen.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
42440 Bellagio Dr.
42440 Bellagio Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2239 sqft
Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79159 Starlight Lane
79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1825 sqft
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
Desert Breezes
43922 Warner Trail
43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2137 sqft
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook.
Esplanade
43424 Bordeaux Drive
43424 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2172 sqft
Open living concept combines kitchen,eating area & great room into 1 large entertainment area featuring comfortable seating with 55'' Plasma TV mounted on an arm that allows adjustments for an excellent visual experience from anywhere in the room &
Desert Breezes
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.
Esplanade
43419 Corte Del Oro
43419 Corte Del Oro, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1829 sqft
An Entertainers Delight!! This highly sought after home has a designers touch throughout. Recessed lighting, new flooring, granite counters, stainless steel applainces, and plantation shutters.
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
Sun City Shadow Hills
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.
78400 Via Caliente
78400 Via Caliente, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3045 sqft
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home.
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.
43420 Illinois Avenue
43420 Illinois Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1258 sqft
Available all dates! Call now to book your next vacation!!!! rental in Palm Desert Country Club with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Living room opens up to large patio with Panoramic mountain view facing East right on the Golf Course.
Sun City Palm Desert
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
Sun City Palm Desert
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Now available for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
Esplanade
43880 Bordeaux Drive
43880 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2540 sqft
Completely remodeled light bright contemporary style .Amazing pool home with 4 bedrooms plus a large office. Beautiful ceramic wood tile installed throughout. Updated kitchen! Great mountain views!Pet friendly!
Esplanade
79787 Parkway Esplanade
79787 Parkway Esplanade North, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2254 sqft
Seasonal Lease Opportunity in the Gated Community of Esplanade. Enjoy this South Facing Private Desert Home. Relax in the Spacious Backyard with Covered Patio and Private Pool and Spa. Open and Spacious 3BD/2BA Home.
