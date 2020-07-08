1039 Continentals Way, Belmont, CA 94002 Western Hills
Price and availability
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
sauna
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Windsor Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. Youll find this community in the 94002 area of Belmont. Windsor Apartments provides a range of amenities including: high-speed internet access, balconies, and convenient on-site parking options. The professional leasing team is ready to help you find your new home. At Windsor Apartments youll feel right at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1500 Studio, $1800 1x1, $2000 2x2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Secured covered garage with remote gate access. Uncovered parking also available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Windsor have any available units?
Windsor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, CA.
How much is rent in Belmont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor have?
Some of Windsor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.