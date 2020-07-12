107 Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Sterling Downs
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,483
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Belmont
326 Treasure Island Dr.
326 Treasure Island Drive, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1880 sqft
326 Treasure Island Dr. Available 07/13/20 Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location - Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Country Club
2626 Monte Cresta Drive
2626 Monte Cresta Drive, Belmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2260 sqft
2626 Monte Cresta Drive Available 07/15/20 Bright and spacious home in the hills of Belmont - 2626 Monte Cresta Drive Belmont This 3 level 4 bedroom home is situated in the Belmont Hills with easy access to CA 92 and Highway 280.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
42 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
10 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
12 Units Available
Neighborhood 8
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
6 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
728 Elm Street, #203
728 Elm Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1050 sqft
728 Elm Street, #203 Available 09/10/20 Downtown 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at Elm Terrace in San Carlos - Downtown 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at Elm Terrace in San Carlos.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sugarloaf
Laurelwood
1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
655 sqft
1bd 1bth Laurelwood Apartments /1 month free rent - Property Id: 309222 Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent that offers double pane windows, renovated kitchen cabinets and appliances and carpeting in the living room and bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
2005 Parrott Drive
2005 Parrott Drive, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
1650 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!- OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (June 25) from 4:30 to 5 pm - PRICE REDUCED!!! OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (June 25) from 4:30 to 5 pm Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
530 Shorebird CIR 7101
530 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Coming Soon...Premier waterfront ground floor location with water views from nearly every vantage. You'll love entertaining on your large wind protected deck with dramatic water views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Cordes
1432 San Carlos AVE 5
1432 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1191 sqft
Small complex with only 6 residences in the heart of downtown San Carlos. Move in immediately! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car gated parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
657 Walnut Street #441 - 1
657 Walnut St, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
878 sqft
A brand new condo in downtown San Carlos! The location is PRIME. Nestled in the heart of San Carlos, residents enjoy a short walk to prime dining, coffee shops, and San Carlos Marketplace.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
San Mateo Highlands
2059 Ticonderoga Drive
2059 Ticonderoga Drive, Highlands-Baywood Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1500 sqft
2059 Ticonderoga Drive Available 05/15/20 Rare Beautiful Mid-Century home with a large yard in amazing community in San Mateo Highlands right off 280 for easy commute! - Beautiful San Mateo/Peninsula Mid-Century California Living home with classic
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
80 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Hillsdale
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,942
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Hillsdale
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
City Guide for Belmont, CA

Greetings and salutations, Left Coast apartment hunters, and welcome to your Belmont, California virtual leasing headquarters! Situated on the majestic San Francisco Peninsula between San Carlos and San Mateo, Belmont is among the Bay Area’s most diverse and well-kept little cities. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Belmont? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because your future Belmont stomping grounds are just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking to land a cheap apartment for rent in Belmont? Obviously, the higher the price tag, the more luxurious the amenities tend to be (vaulted ceilings, panoramic views, granite countertops, Olympic sized pools, etc). Just don’t hesitate too long to submit a leasing app once you’re sure you’ve found your dream apartment, as rentals in Belmont aren’t usually available for long before someone swoops them up.

Luckily, apartment specials do pop up frequently in Belmont, so be sure to keep checking the listings for new deals. Also, most property managers do perform basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, you’ll need a cosigner with good credit to help you seal the deal for your fancy new Belmont, California apartment.

Fortunately, Belmont has a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Want to get out and have some fun in the sun? Plan a daytime trip to the famous, Half Moon Bay State Beach or one of the city’s many scenic nautical parks. Other popular attractions include the equally famous Aquarium of the Bay and the Hiller Aviation Museum. Plus, with San Jose, San Francisco, Napa, and Berkeley all just a stone’s throw away (assuming one can throw a stone several miles, of course), it’s safe to you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Belmont.

Factor in a variety of neighborhoods and tons of unbeatable apartment deals, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Belmont. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the perfect Belmont, California apartment for rent, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belmont, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

