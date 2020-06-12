92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1432 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Belmont Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Covington Road
811 Covington Road, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1334 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Cipriani. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, yard, and garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Marina Lagoon
18 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1244 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,189
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
515 Skiff Circle
515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! 515 Skiff Circle Redwood City CA 94065 Home Features- - 4 Bedrooms - 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101
538 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Neighborhood 8
1 Unit Available
1020 Hatteras Ct
1020 Hatteras Court, Foster City, CA
Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs. House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
San Mateo Highlands
1 Unit Available
2059 Ticonderoga Drive
2059 Ticonderoga Drive, Highlands-Baywood Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1500 sqft
2059 Ticonderoga Drive Available 05/15/20 Rare Beautiful Mid-Century home with a large yard in amazing community in San Mateo Highlands right off 280 for easy commute! - Beautiful San Mateo/Peninsula Mid-Century California Living home with classic
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hillsdale
7 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,795
1481 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Marina Lagoon
16 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,330
1576 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
10 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
444 Georgetown Ave
444 Georgetown Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1370 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home with hardwood floors and scenic backyard - 444 Georgetown Avenue San Mateo This Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is located in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Hudson Street
1364 Hudson Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1364 Hudson Street Available 06/25/20 Mediterranean Style, Hdwd Flrs, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,950/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Oaks
1 Unit Available
165 Atherwood Ave
165 Atherwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1540 sqft
165 Atherwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Eichler Style Home for Rent in Redwood City - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Eichler style home in Redwood City! This 3 bedrooms 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just

June 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Belmont rents decline sharply over the past month

Belmont rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belmont stand at $2,872 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,609 for a two-bedroom. Belmont's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belmont, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Belmont

    As rents have increased slightly in Belmont, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Belmont is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Belmont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Belmont.
    • While Belmont's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Belmont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Belmont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

