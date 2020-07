Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

27260 Stirrup Way Available 08/18/20 2BR/2BA in Bear Valley Springs w/ Incredible Views! - There is nothing like sitting on your patio enjoying endless panoramic views...Private retreat style setting on spacious lot with beautiful rock formations. New carpet was installed August 2019. Spacious kitchen with large counter tops and much more. This property is a 30 minute drive from town. Property is not furnished. 1 year lease. Available 8/13. Pets OK upon approval.



(RLNE5932680)