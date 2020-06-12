42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run
1 Unit Available
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stockdale West
1 Unit Available
14800 Checkerbloom
14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA
14800 Checkerbloom Available 06/15/20 Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brimhall Estates
1 Unit Available
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9404 Lacroix Ct.
9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA
9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4117 COLUMBUS ST.
4117 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. GREAT LOCATION (RLNE5175061)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9109 Chattaroy Street
9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00 Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tevis Ranch
1 Unit Available
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/01/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
1 Unit Available
1300 Torulosa Dr
1300 Torulosa Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2198 sqft
1300 Torulosa Dr.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
6204 Alderpointe St
6204 Alderpointe Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1665 sqft
6204 Alderpointe St Available 07/05/20 6204 Alderpointe - SW - 3 bedroom + Office Home in Silver Creek!! - For Rent: 6204 Alderpointe St, Bakersfield, CA 93313 3 + Office + 2 - $1,490 Rent + $1,490 Deposit Please note: This home is occupied and we

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
2504 Dracena Street
2504 Dracena Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
2504 Dracena Street Available 07/01/20 Very Cute Home in the Oleander Area! [Coming Soon] - One Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1200.00 Very cute older style home in the Oleander Area! New paint throughout with the original hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artisan
1 Unit Available
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
316 Monterey St. House
316 Monterey Street, Bakersfield, CA
Super Clean 4 bedrooms 2 bath washer/dryer hookup A/C unit...ready to move in call us for info 6613981200 - (RLNE1987562)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8811 Rollingbay Drive
8811 Rollingbay Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - This 3 + 2 Northwest Riverlakes home is a must see with a large open lay out. New carpet throughout and fresh paint.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Campus Park
1 Unit Available
9106 Rockefeller Street
9106 Rockefeller Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2156 sqft
9106 Rockefeller Street Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! Campus Park Area - 3B/2B plus office and media room with built in entertainment center Plantation Shutters, kitchen island, dining room, inside laundry room Stovetop, oven, dishwasher,

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
7114 Sierra Rim Dr
7114 Sierra Rim Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1493 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7114 Sierra Rim Dr in Bakersfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
7404 Senalda Court
7404 Senalda Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1494 sqft
Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home with almost 1500 sq ft of living space in a great SW location in Bakersfield. No Pets. Great 3 Bdrm 2 Bth in South West Bakersfield. Almost 1500 Sqft. No Pets

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
2616 Cherry Street
2616 Cherry Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1216 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oleander area home in Bakersfield, move in ready! New paint throughout the interior and exterior, kitchen updates, new flooring, new bathroom vanities, new toilets, new tiled showers, new light fixtures and so much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1946 sqft
Southwest Bakersfield - Come check out this Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern Oaks
1 Unit Available
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....

Welcome to the June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bakersfield rents held steady over the past month

Bakersfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bakersfield stand at $738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Bakersfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bakersfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Bakersfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bakersfield, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bakersfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bakersfield's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Bakersfield.
    • While Bakersfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bakersfield than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bakersfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

