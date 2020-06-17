Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.00 Moves You in OAC!* Clean & Spacious SW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House located in Campus Park Neighborhood: Carpet, blinds, stove,*Washer & Dryer provide-Owner not responsible for any repairs*, a/c, fenced yard, attached 2 car garage, sprinklers-f&b *Tenants are responsible for upkeep of both front & back yard, this includes but is not limited to mowing, raking, edging, de-weeding and general removal of all debris and trash.**Schools are: Sing Lum Elementary, Tevis Junior High & Stockdale High School**Approximately 1236 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538



No Pets Allowed



