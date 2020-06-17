All apartments in Bakersfield
9404 Lacroix Ct.

9404 Lacroix Court · (661) 327-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9404 Lacroix Ct. · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.00 Moves You in OAC!* Clean & Spacious SW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House located in Campus Park Neighborhood: Carpet, blinds, stove,*Washer & Dryer provide-Owner not responsible for any repairs*, a/c, fenced yard, attached 2 car garage, sprinklers-f&b *Tenants are responsible for upkeep of both front & back yard, this includes but is not limited to mowing, raking, edging, de-weeding and general removal of all debris and trash.**Schools are: Sing Lum Elementary, Tevis Junior High & Stockdale High School**Approximately 1236 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 Lacroix Ct. have any available units?
9404 Lacroix Ct. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404 Lacroix Ct. have?
Some of 9404 Lacroix Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 Lacroix Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9404 Lacroix Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 Lacroix Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9404 Lacroix Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 9404 Lacroix Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9404 Lacroix Ct. does offer parking.
Does 9404 Lacroix Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9404 Lacroix Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 Lacroix Ct. have a pool?
No, 9404 Lacroix Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9404 Lacroix Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9404 Lacroix Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 Lacroix Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 Lacroix Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
