Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace. The backyard includes a covered patio, a storage shed and a nice grass area. Call/text for showings or more information (661)333-0101. Apply online at www.clemmerco.com PLEASE APPLY ONLINE, THERE ARE NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.



(RLNE4511793)