725 L Street - B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins)



NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST



Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhomes with 2 car garage! Units feature upgraded flooring, open floor plan, granite counter tops throughout, washer/dryer hook-ups, central AC , and private 2 car garage.



TO QUALIFY:

MUST MAKE 2.5 X THE MONTHLY RENT WITH 3 MONTHS INCOME VERIFICATION

VALID ID AND SOCIAL SECURITY CARD FOR ALL APPLYING ADULTS

NO EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS

NO FELONIES



Application fee is $30 per adult ( only charged if processed)



To apply online, please visit: https://banmallc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp