All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 725 L Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
725 L Street - B
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:54 AM

725 L Street - B

725 L Street · (661) 520-3794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Oleander-Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins)

NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhomes with 2 car garage! Units feature upgraded flooring, open floor plan, granite counter tops throughout, washer/dryer hook-ups, central AC , and private 2 car garage.

TO QUALIFY:
MUST MAKE 2.5 X THE MONTHLY RENT WITH 3 MONTHS INCOME VERIFICATION
VALID ID AND SOCIAL SECURITY CARD FOR ALL APPLYING ADULTS
NO EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS
NO FELONIES

Application fee is $30 per adult ( only charged if processed)

To apply online, please visit: https://banmallc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 L Street - B have any available units?
725 L Street - B has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 L Street - B have?
Some of 725 L Street - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 L Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
725 L Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 L Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 725 L Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 725 L Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 725 L Street - B does offer parking.
Does 725 L Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 L Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 L Street - B have a pool?
No, 725 L Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 725 L Street - B have accessible units?
No, 725 L Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 725 L Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 L Street - B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 725 L Street - B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, CA 93312

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bakersfield Apartments with BalconyBakersfield Apartments with Pool
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CATaft, CA
California City, CATulare, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity