5012 Shorebird Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5012 Shorebird Dr

5012 Shorebird Drive · (661) 333-0101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5012 Shorebird Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Riverlakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5012 Shorebird Dr · Avail. Jul 21

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
5012 Shorebird Dr Available 07/21/20 Tranquil Living on the Lake - Lovely fresh and newly refurbished home located on the Lake at Riverlakes. Located in NW Bakersfield, close to shopping and schools. Neighborhood boasts community park, pool, walking areas, and lake. Fishing and non-motorized vessels are allowed. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and open living concept. Covered patio and grass yard took onto the lake. One-of-a-kind in the Bakersfield community! NO pets allowed. HOA, gardener and trash included in rents.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5012 Shorebird Dr have any available units?
5012 Shorebird Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
Is 5012 Shorebird Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Shorebird Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Shorebird Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Shorebird Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 5012 Shorebird Dr offer parking?
No, 5012 Shorebird Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Shorebird Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Shorebird Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Shorebird Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Shorebird Dr has a pool.
Does 5012 Shorebird Dr have accessible units?
No, 5012 Shorebird Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Shorebird Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 Shorebird Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Shorebird Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Shorebird Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

