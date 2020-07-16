Amenities

5012 Shorebird Dr Available 07/21/20 Tranquil Living on the Lake - Lovely fresh and newly refurbished home located on the Lake at Riverlakes. Located in NW Bakersfield, close to shopping and schools. Neighborhood boasts community park, pool, walking areas, and lake. Fishing and non-motorized vessels are allowed. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and open living concept. Covered patio and grass yard took onto the lake. One-of-a-kind in the Bakersfield community! NO pets allowed. HOA, gardener and trash included in rents.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4914338)