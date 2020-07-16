3111 San Dimas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home!



...Where you will be greeted and managed by a team of professional and courteous staff, along with a pleasant experience as you tour this UNBELIEVABLE must see 2 bedroom 1 bathroom floor plan. As you walk up to the entry door, you will notice the excellent landscaping in the courtyard that allows the property to have a community like feel for continued and shared enjoyment. When you enter your front door you are engulfed in the warmth that this home provides. To the left of you is where the kitchen is located and equipped with a desirable gas efficient stove and dining room set up option, with natural lighting coasting in from outside that makes this home feel alive! This is also where your washer dryer hooks ups are located. The living room can be found peeking to your right of the kitchen opening up into a an absolutely gorgeous space. The bedrooms are both beyond spacious! The full service bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway along with the linen and fine cloth pantry for ease of access. This is a prime deal that will not last long, so let's contact the showing agent and set up your showing appointment TODAY!!!



Pricing & Details

Monthly Rent: $825.00

One Time Application Fee: $35.00

One Time Security Deposit: $825.00

Pet Friendly: Breed and Weight Restrictions Do Apply; Inquire for Details



