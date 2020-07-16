All apartments in Bakersfield
3111 San Dimas Street

3111 San Dimas Street · (661) 374-8093
Location

3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Homaker Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3111 San Dimas Street · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home!

...Where you will be greeted and managed by a team of professional and courteous staff, along with a pleasant experience as you tour this UNBELIEVABLE must see 2 bedroom 1 bathroom floor plan. As you walk up to the entry door, you will notice the excellent landscaping in the courtyard that allows the property to have a community like feel for continued and shared enjoyment. When you enter your front door you are engulfed in the warmth that this home provides. To the left of you is where the kitchen is located and equipped with a desirable gas efficient stove and dining room set up option, with natural lighting coasting in from outside that makes this home feel alive! This is also where your washer dryer hooks ups are located. The living room can be found peeking to your right of the kitchen opening up into a an absolutely gorgeous space. The bedrooms are both beyond spacious! The full service bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway along with the linen and fine cloth pantry for ease of access. This is a prime deal that will not last long, so let's contact the showing agent and set up your showing appointment TODAY!!!

Pricing & Details
Monthly Rent: $825.00
One Time Application Fee: $35.00
One Time Security Deposit: $825.00
Pet Friendly: Breed and Weight Restrictions Do Apply; Inquire for Details

(RLNE5873115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 San Dimas Street have any available units?
3111 San Dimas Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 San Dimas Street have?
Some of 3111 San Dimas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 San Dimas Street currently offering any rent specials?
3111 San Dimas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 San Dimas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 San Dimas Street is pet friendly.
Does 3111 San Dimas Street offer parking?
No, 3111 San Dimas Street does not offer parking.
Does 3111 San Dimas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 San Dimas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 San Dimas Street have a pool?
No, 3111 San Dimas Street does not have a pool.
Does 3111 San Dimas Street have accessible units?
No, 3111 San Dimas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 San Dimas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 San Dimas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
