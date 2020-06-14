All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

2504 Dracena Street

2504 Dracena Street · (661) 374-8093
Location

2504 Dracena Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Oleander-Sunset

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 Dracena Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2504 Dracena Street Available 07/01/20 Very Cute Home in the Oleander Area! [Coming Soon] - One Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1200.00

Very cute older style home in the Oleander Area! New paint throughout with the original hardwood floors. Laundry room with gas and electric hookups is adjacent to the kitchen. Your kitchen has a gas stove and dishwasher. Separate dining room area. All of the bedrooms have great closet space, new paint, hardwood floors. Central AC/heating. Detached two car garage in the back with a large backyard and lots of space to park your vehicles! Contact us to schedule your showing!

(661) 374-8093 or Visit www.MissionRE.com

[Pricing and information subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant(s), additional fees may apply]
Cal BRE: #01924246

(RLNE2691310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Dracena Street have any available units?
2504 Dracena Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Dracena Street have?
Some of 2504 Dracena Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Dracena Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Dracena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Dracena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Dracena Street is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Dracena Street offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Dracena Street does offer parking.
Does 2504 Dracena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Dracena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Dracena Street have a pool?
No, 2504 Dracena Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Dracena Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 Dracena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Dracena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Dracena Street has units with dishwashers.
