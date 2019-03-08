11120 Vista Ridge Drive

Amenities

Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....**PRICE JUST REDUCED** - Beautiful four bedroom plus loft / three bath home in one of the best neighborhoods in Bakersfield! At almost 2,900 sq ft this home has everything you are looking for. An open floor plan with hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, dual living rooms! Kitchen area looks onto the dining area and family room. Each bedroom has amazing closet space! This home also includes Solar Panels which gives you a large amount of PGE freedom! Landscaping is also included in the monthly rent.



Pet Friendly with Breed Restrictions.



25 lbs and under $250.00 deposit per pet



Schools: Old River Elementary, Earl Warren Junior School, Stockdale High School



