Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

11120 Vista Ridge Drive

11120 Vista Ridge Drive · (661) 374-8093
Location

11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Southern Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11120 Vista Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....**PRICE JUST REDUCED** - Beautiful four bedroom plus loft / three bath home in one of the best neighborhoods in Bakersfield! At almost 2,900 sq ft this home has everything you are looking for. An open floor plan with hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, dual living rooms! Kitchen area looks onto the dining area and family room. Each bedroom has amazing closet space! This home also includes Solar Panels which gives you a large amount of PGE freedom! Landscaping is also included in the monthly rent.

Pet Friendly with Breed Restrictions.

25 lbs and under $250.00 deposit per pet

Schools: Old River Elementary, Earl Warren Junior School, Stockdale High School

*Applicant to verify*

[Pricing and information subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant(s), additional fees may apply]

Cal DRE: #01924246

(RLNE5151178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive have any available units?
11120 Vista Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
Is 11120 Vista Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11120 Vista Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 Vista Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11120 Vista Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11120 Vista Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
