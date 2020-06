Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

10310 Oldham Ln - This beautiful home is located in City in Hills 55+ community. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office. Attached 2 Car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Gardening included.



You can contact our office at (661)836-9300

or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com



Se Habla Español!!



Details

Property Type: Home

Square Ft: 1559

Bed / Bath: 2/2

Rent: $1350.00*

Deposit: $1350.00*

Pets Ok? Yes,Upon Approval

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Pool: No

Fireplace: No

Homeowner Association: Yes



*$1,350 for a 2 year lease. $1,400 for a 1 year lease.



(All terms & condition's subject to approval)

BRE LICENSE#01280349



