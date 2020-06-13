Apartment List
10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
712 Dorothy Way, Available 07/01/20 Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
240 Silver Bend Way - -
240 Silver Bend Way, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1380 sqft
Brand New Duplexes with stunning upgrades and Solar located in Auburn! Ready to call home in Early June! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex home is nestled at the end of a quiet street and features almost 1,400sf of open living space with serene
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has an remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4950 Scarlet Oak Dr.
4950 Scarlet Oak Drive, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2471 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Greenwood! - Come see this beautiful single story home with plenty of flat acreage for your needs! This house features a wide open layout with 3 spacious bedrooms and open kitchen area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2833 sqft
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Auburn, CA

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

