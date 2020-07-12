Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1366 Vintage Way
1366 Vintage Way, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3344 sqft
Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Estates
11091 Montana Drive
11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2775 sqft
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
12975 Erin Drive
12975 Erin Drive, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
To pre-qualify and SCHEDULE A SHOWING, CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit the link below: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11590 Stonebrook
11590 Stonebrook Road, North Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2025 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Stonebrook Area - Single story, 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home, on a corner lot Large back yard (landscaper included in rent) beautiful trees! *No Showing Times Available* * Please DO NOT disturb the tenants* No

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
440 Buena Vista Ave
440 Buena Vista Avenue, Newcastle, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1433 sqft
440 Buena Vista Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
5033 Saint Francis Way
5033 Saint Francis Way, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2634 sqft
SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3661 Magnolia Street
3661 Magnolia Street, Loomis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Loomis - Beautiful and large single family home in the heart of Loomis.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Auburn, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

