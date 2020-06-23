All apartments in Artesia
12108 183rd Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

12108 183rd Street

12108 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12108 183rd Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ABC school district. Near Cerritos Mall Walking distance to shops, Home features Aprrox. 900 sqft 1 bed 1 bath, Double pane windows, Recessed lightings, Newer laminated wood floor through out. freshly painted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 183rd Street have any available units?
12108 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 12108 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12108 183rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 183rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12108 183rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12108 183rd Street offer parking?
No, 12108 183rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12108 183rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12108 183rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 183rd Street have a pool?
No, 12108 183rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12108 183rd Street have accessible units?
No, 12108 183rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 183rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12108 183rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12108 183rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12108 183rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
