ABC school district. Near Cerritos Mall Walking distance to shops, Home features Aprrox. 900 sqft 1 bed 1 bath, Double pane windows, Recessed lightings, Newer laminated wood floor through out. freshly painted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12108 183rd Street have any available units?
12108 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 12108 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12108 183rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.