All apartments in Aptos
Find more places like 146 Aptos School Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aptos, CA
/
146 Aptos School Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

146 Aptos School Road

146 Aptos School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

146 Aptos School Road, Aptos, CA 95003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
146 Aptos School Road Available 06/12/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom House Near The Aptos Village! - This cozy 2-bedroom home is located off the street, tucked back in a country like setting, but only a short drive to Aptos Village, Safeway, Starbucks, Post Office, Dining. Open floor plan downstairs, a nice carport for storage, nice sized bedrooms and good light throughout the home. This home also offers a wood burning stove in living room, as well as wall-heaters on both floors. Small enclosed yard with deck!! (New Pictures and Virtual Tour coming soon!)

Utilities: None included
Term: 1 Year Lease
Laundry: Hook-Ups On Site
Parking: Carport
Pets: Pets Negotiable- Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/cG6WuZaYqAk

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE3791117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Aptos School Road have any available units?
146 Aptos School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aptos, CA.
What amenities does 146 Aptos School Road have?
Some of 146 Aptos School Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Aptos School Road currently offering any rent specials?
146 Aptos School Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Aptos School Road pet-friendly?
No, 146 Aptos School Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aptos.
Does 146 Aptos School Road offer parking?
Yes, 146 Aptos School Road does offer parking.
Does 146 Aptos School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Aptos School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Aptos School Road have a pool?
No, 146 Aptos School Road does not have a pool.
Does 146 Aptos School Road have accessible units?
No, 146 Aptos School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Aptos School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Aptos School Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Aptos School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Aptos School Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Salinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CALa Selva Beach, CASanta Cruz, CAMorgan Hill, CALos Gatos, CA
Gilroy, CASaratoga, CACampbell, CAMarina, CAPalo Alto, CASeaside, CAPacific Grove, CALos Altos, CAEast Foothills, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMills College
Mission College