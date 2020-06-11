Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

146 Aptos School Road Available 06/12/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom House Near The Aptos Village! - This cozy 2-bedroom home is located off the street, tucked back in a country like setting, but only a short drive to Aptos Village, Safeway, Starbucks, Post Office, Dining. Open floor plan downstairs, a nice carport for storage, nice sized bedrooms and good light throughout the home. This home also offers a wood burning stove in living room, as well as wall-heaters on both floors. Small enclosed yard with deck!! (New Pictures and Virtual Tour coming soon!)



Utilities: None included

Term: 1 Year Lease

Laundry: Hook-Ups On Site

Parking: Carport

Pets: Pets Negotiable- Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/cG6WuZaYqAk



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



