Last updated June 14 2020

38 Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA with garage

American Canyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
24 Daniel Drive
24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2037 sqft
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of American Canyon

Last updated June 13
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Last updated June 14
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2799 Georgia St.
2799 Georgia Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
2799 Georgia St. Available 07/08/20 2 BR/ 1BA +Basement/converted garage-storage-2799 Georgia St-Apply now-Open July 8, 5-6 PM - Apply now-Open July 8 from 5:00-6:00 PM-One person to view at a time & need to wear mask & sign a Covid entry release.
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Last updated June 14
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Last updated June 14
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
Beard
11 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

Last updated June 14
Vintage
1 Unit Available
20 Fountain Grove Circle
20 Fountain Grove Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1599 sqft
Beautifully updated condo in gated community of ages 55 and up. Master suite with shower bath and den/office with built-in desk and bookcase on main floor plus large bedroom and bath upstairs.

Last updated June 14
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.

Last updated June 14
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
539 Greenbach Street
539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck.

Last updated June 13
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
250 Hartson Street
250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1617 H Street
1617 H Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
**A Must See** Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown - Single story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1440 sq ft home with an additional bedroom and bathroom on the back of the house for a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
236 West H Street
236 W H St, Benicia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1148 sqft
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home.

Last updated June 13
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds

Last updated June 13
Alta Heights
1 Unit Available
1041 Evans Ave.
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Cute Home With Large Yard - * Adorably remodeled bungalow * Two large bedrooms* One bathroom * Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled retro style with steel countertops. * Newer Mitsubishi heating & air system installed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1945 Silverado Trail
1945 Silverado Trail, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful Napa Country Property on Acreage - Three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home on acreage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in American Canyon, CA

American Canyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

