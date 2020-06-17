All apartments in American Canyon
204 Ashby Place

204 Ashby Place · (707) 447-6104 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA 94503

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Ashby Place · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless appliances, microwave over oven, refrigerator included, lots of counter & cabinets space with breakfast bar open to the family room. Separate living and family rooms both have vaulted ceilings with the formal dining room off the living room. The rear yard has a large cement patio and also features low maintenance landscaping.

Please visit our website to put in an online application. Applications are required before viewing. LinkandLinkrentals.com

The unit is tenant occupied until 06/11, all showings will be made by appointment only with applicants on file.

thank you

(RLNE5632664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Ashby Place have any available units?
204 Ashby Place has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Ashby Place have?
Some of 204 Ashby Place's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Ashby Place currently offering any rent specials?
204 Ashby Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Ashby Place pet-friendly?
No, 204 Ashby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Canyon.
Does 204 Ashby Place offer parking?
No, 204 Ashby Place does not offer parking.
Does 204 Ashby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Ashby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Ashby Place have a pool?
No, 204 Ashby Place does not have a pool.
Does 204 Ashby Place have accessible units?
No, 204 Ashby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Ashby Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Ashby Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Ashby Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Ashby Place does not have units with air conditioning.
