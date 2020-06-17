204 Ashby Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless appliances, microwave over oven, refrigerator included, lots of counter & cabinets space with breakfast bar open to the family room. Separate living and family rooms both have vaulted ceilings with the formal dining room off the living room. The rear yard has a large cement patio and also features low maintenance landscaping.



Please visit our website to put in an online application. Applications are required before viewing. LinkandLinkrentals.com



The unit is tenant occupied until 06/11, all showings will be made by appointment only with applicants on file.



(RLNE5632664)