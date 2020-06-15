555 Pierce st

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770



Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances. Convenient location, close to Bart and express bus to SF. Ideal for Commute. Gated community with 24/7 security. Cable, internet, water, garbage all paid by homeowner. Tenant only pays PG &E.

send email to sh2mane@yahoo.com . One year lease is minimum. Prefer longer. About Location:

Ocean View Elementary, Albany Middle and High School are all less than 1 mile away. (Highly rated!)

Convenient Walking distance to Pacific East Mall, El Cerrito Plaza, Trader Joe's, Costco, Peet's, Express commuter bus stops right in front of the building to San FranciscoTransit Center in Financial District. .Bart is 5 minutes drive or 15 minutes walk. UC Berkeley is 15 minutes Drive. Gym with all kinds of machines, suana and Jacuzi. Swimming pool and Tennis courts . A wonderful place to live, peaceful home with easy commute and accessibility to all the conveniences

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79770

Property Id 79770



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827922)