All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 555 Pierce st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, CA
/
555 Pierce st
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

555 Pierce st

555 Pierce Street · (415) 343-5182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA 94706
East Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770

Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances. Convenient location, close to Bart and express bus to SF. Ideal for Commute. Gated community with 24/7 security. Cable, internet, water, garbage all paid by homeowner. Tenant only pays PG &E.
send email to sh2mane@yahoo.com . One year lease is minimum. Prefer longer. About Location:
Ocean View Elementary, Albany Middle and High School are all less than 1 mile away. (Highly rated!)
Convenient Walking distance to Pacific East Mall, El Cerrito Plaza, Trader Joe's, Costco, Peet's, Express commuter bus stops right in front of the building to San FranciscoTransit Center in Financial District. .Bart is 5 minutes drive or 15 minutes walk. UC Berkeley is 15 minutes Drive. Gym with all kinds of machines, suana and Jacuzi. Swimming pool and Tennis courts . A wonderful place to live, peaceful home with easy commute and accessibility to all the conveniences
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79770
Property Id 79770

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Pierce st have any available units?
555 Pierce st has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 Pierce st have?
Some of 555 Pierce st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Pierce st currently offering any rent specials?
555 Pierce st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Pierce st pet-friendly?
No, 555 Pierce st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 555 Pierce st offer parking?
No, 555 Pierce st does not offer parking.
Does 555 Pierce st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Pierce st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Pierce st have a pool?
Yes, 555 Pierce st has a pool.
Does 555 Pierce st have accessible units?
No, 555 Pierce st does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Pierce st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Pierce st has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Pierce st have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Pierce st does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 555 Pierce st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany Apartments with Gym
Albany Apartments with ParkingAlbany Apartments with Pool
Albany Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity