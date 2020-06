32039 Trail Road

Amenities

LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET IN AGUA DULCE, THIS PROPERTY IS SURROUNDED BY BEAUTIFUL, SERENE VIEWS. A COUNTRYSIDE RETREAT, BUT STILL WITHIN A 35 MINUTE DRIVE OR LESS TO DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, PASADENA, SANTA CLARITA, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY OR PALMDALE. THIS 6 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME IS UPDATED WITH MOSTLY NEW APPLIANCES, 1-STAINLESS STEEL REFRIDGERATOR, 2-STAINLESS STEEL DISHWASHERS, UPPER AND LOWER FULL SIZED STAINLESS STEEL OVENS. THE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM BOTH HAVE EXQUISIT VIEWS WITH THE 2 JACK AND JILL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AS WELL AS ANOTHER INDEPENDENT BEDROOM. UPSTAIRS IS ABLE TO FACILITATE ANOTHER LAUNDRY AREA (UPSATIRS WASHER/DRYER NOT INCLUDED IN LEASE). PERFECT FOR THE BIG FAMILY THAT WANTS TO LIVE IN COUNTRY SURROUNDINGS, YET STILL CLOSE TO THE CITY! THE PROPERTY HAS 3 FIREPLACES, AN ENCLOSED PATIO AREA WITH FENCING AROUND THE PERIMETER, FRUIT TREES.