3547 E MORENO LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout. Home has a living room, formal dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage & additional parking for an RV or trailer. Back yard has a lg. covered patio & outdoor bbq kitchen area. Pool service & chemicals included. Owner is a licensed Realtor in AZ.