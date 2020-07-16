All apartments in Yuma County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:50 AM

3547 E MORENO LN

3547 East Moreno Lane · (928) 550-3111
Location

3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ 85365
Tierra Mesa Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout. Home has a living room, formal dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage & additional parking for an RV or trailer. Back yard has a lg. covered patio & outdoor bbq kitchen area. Pool service & chemicals included. Owner is a licensed Realtor in AZ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

