Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Williamson, AZ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Williamson should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and y...

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2360 W Twinoaks Dr
2360 West Twinoaks Drive, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1994 sqft
3+ bedroom, 2 Bath, 1994 sq ft, 3 car garage/opener and a 1 car detached garage + workshop w/opener, vinyl plank flooring throughout, propane heat, wood burning F/P, A/C, ceiling fans, smoothtop stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, microwave, W/D
Results within 5 miles of Williamson
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1953 Putnam Pl.
1953 Putnam Place, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1864 sqft
ACCEPTING BACKUP APPLICATIONS ONLY!!! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with oak and tile flooring in most of the living areas, raised ceilings, skylights, beautiful kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3115 N. Yuma Drive
3115 North Yuma Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3115 N.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Application Pending-Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Darby Creek Way
162 Darby Creek Way, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2197 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath home in Prescott Lakes! Two master suits in 2197sqft. Also includes hardwood floors, large windows, cul-de-sac location, 2 car garage and amenities offered at Prescott Lakes.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
188 Parker Drive
188 Parker Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
900 sqft
Best Value,Incredible Forever Views, Fully Furnished with amenities. WI/FI, Access to Thumb Butte Trail and Conservation from front gate, gorgeous Santa Fe style home with outdoor dining & firplace and wrap around porch.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
802 2nd Street
802 2nd Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
760 sqft
Approx. Avail. 8/10/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, W/D Hook-ups (electric), Off Street Parking, Resident Pays all Utilities.Small pets on approval-20 lbs or smaller-and increases rent by $50.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
741 Gail Gardner
741 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1279 sqft
Great location! Close to shopping, hospital, schools and Courthouse Square in Downtown Prescott. Very Low maintenance, utilities, and hoa.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street Unit C - 1
1046 Whipple St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
792 sqft
Newly remodelled 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Open floor plan with PTAC unit for heating and cooling. Bathroom has heated exhaust fan. One designated parking spot and private patio. Shared laundry room.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
538 Lincoln Ave - 1C
538 Lincoln Ave, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Features: Bedrooms- 2 Bathrooms- 1 Size-Approx. 850 sq. ft. Pets-A.A.O. only Fees: Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable Deposit- same as first month's rent Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00 Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
849 Sunset Ave. - 3
849 Sunset Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Features: Bedrooms- 2 Bathrooms- 1.5 Size-Approx. 800 sq ft Pets- A.A.O. only Fees: Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable Deposit- same as first month's rent Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00 Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
237 South Hardin Street
237 South Hardin Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
864 West Pine Knoll Drive
864 West Pine Knoll Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Please call the office to check for availability.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Williamson, AZ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Williamson should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Williamson may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Williamson. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

