Apartment List
/
AZ
/
williamson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

81 Apartments for rent in Williamson, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Williamson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1384 Warbler Way
1384 Warbler Way, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1594 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS ACCEPTING BACKUP APPLICATIONS ONLY!! - Brand new home in one of the newest master planned communities in Prescott! This home is highly appointed throughout. Beautiful tile and carpet flooring.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Application Pending Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2360 W Twinoaks Dr
2360 West Twinoaks Drive, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1994 sqft
3+ bedroom, 2 Bath, 1994 sq ft, 3 car garage/opener and a 1 car detached garage + workshop w/opener, vinyl plank flooring throughout, propane heat, wood burning F/P, A/C, ceiling fans, smoothtop stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, microwave, W/D

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5687 W Indian Camp Rd
5687 Indian Camp Road, Williamson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
450 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 5 miles of Williamson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
740 Kopavi Trail
740 Kopavi Trail, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2123 sqft
740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - *** AVAILABLE 08/15 *** This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
Home in Forest Trails HOA ~ HOLD - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car Garage ~ Fenced Kennel Area ~ (12

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
931 Fair St.
931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1032 sqft
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
PINE MEADOWS ESTATES HOME - COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac in the pines. New washer dryer set in unit.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2197 Constellation Dr.
2197 Constellation Drive, Chino Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
2197 Constellation Dr. Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Bright Star Home in Chino Valley! - Beautiful home in Bright Star. This 1,656 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2006, a has lot to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3115 N. Yuma Drive
3115 North Yuma Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3115 N.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1569 W Gurley St
1569 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ
Studio
$950
950 sqft
Professional suite available. Lobby and 1 office/room. Water/sewer and trash included. Parking in front. Base rent ($12.00/yr) + NNN/CAM ($4.00 sf/yr) + 2.75% City tax = $1332.13 /month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
407 Webb Pl
407 Webb Place, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
Quiet 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,285 sq ft home with attached carport and Arizona room. on dead end street. Close to town and highway 69 & 89. Gas heat as well as electric wall heaters. Swamp cooler and ceiling fans. Separate laundry room under carport.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
446 S Alarcon St
446 South Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - Covered deck and views with this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. Third bedroom and bath on lower level w/separate entrance. Hot water heat system and central air conditioning. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Application Pending-Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Darby Creek Way
162 Darby Creek Way, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2197 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath home in Prescott Lakes! Two master suits in 2197sqft. Also includes hardwood floors, large windows, cul-de-sac location, 2 car garage and amenities offered at Prescott Lakes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
416 Torrey Pine Lane
416 Torrey Pine Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1177 sqft
DARLING SPOTLESS HOME HAS A VERY LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR & BRIGHT DINING ROOM. VAULTED CEILINGS IN A VERY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 2 SECURITY SCREEN DOORS.ENCLOSED COVERED PATIO OFFERS NICE ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE AREA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Williamson, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Williamson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZPrescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZSedona, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeYavapai College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College