Sierra Vista, AZ
900 Estancia Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:14 PM

900 Estancia Drive

900 Estancia Dr · (520) 395-9995
Location

900 Estancia Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2397 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
View this property or any of our other available rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com. There, you can register for a self-showing (available from 7am-8pm daily), schedule an agent-assisted showing (available M-F 9am-4pm), and/or fill out an application.

For more information, contact RE/MAX HomeStores Property Management at 520-458-1911 during normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) or our rental hotline at 520-395-9995.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 5/5/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Estancia Drive have any available units?
900 Estancia Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 900 Estancia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Estancia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Estancia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Estancia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Vista.
Does 900 Estancia Drive offer parking?
No, 900 Estancia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 900 Estancia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Estancia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Estancia Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Estancia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Estancia Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Estancia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Estancia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Estancia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Estancia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Estancia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
