Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/bed, 2/bath home with washer and dryer included! - 3/bed, 2/bath home with ceramic tile and carpet all throughout! It offers a great layout with a large kitchen,a great living room and spacious bedrooms! The 2 car garage is perfect for extra storage, and this home includes a washer and dryer and a large fenced backyard!



Call SMS Property Management at 520-433-9245 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.longrealtysms.com!



(RLNE1858832)