All apartments in Sierra Vista
Find more places like Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Vista, AZ
/
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista

Open Now until 6pm
4400 E Busby Dr · (520) 464-4821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Active duty & lawenforcement received $50 Off in a 12 month lease (unfurnished units)
Browse Similar Places
Sierra Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1118 · Avail. Jul 31

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 2128 · Avail. Jul 31

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 1148 · Avail. Jul 31

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$640

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 2187 · Avail. Aug 8

$640

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 2156 · Avail. Aug 6

$640

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
guest parking
hot tub
Experience comfort and style at Mountain Vista Apartments. Choose from one of our spaciously designed floor plans that will suit any lifestyle. Experience a wide array of features that help make your everyday life easier. Come to Mountain Vista and see why this is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 plus 1% tax
Deposit: 1 bed: $300 approved, $400 approved with conditions. 2 bed: $400 and $500 approved with conditions
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit will get apply to security deposit upon approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet plus 1% tax.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30 plus 1% per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have any available units?
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista has 12 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have?
Some of Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista is offering the following rent specials: Active duty & lawenforcement received $50 Off in a 12 month lease (unfurnished units)
Is Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista offers parking.
Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista has a pool.
Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have accessible units?
No, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Similar Pages

Sierra Vista Apartments with BalconySierra Vista Apartments with Garage
Sierra Vista Apartments with ParkingSierra Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Sierra Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZBisbee, AZ
Sahuarita, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity