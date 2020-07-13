Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
guest parking
hot tub
Experience comfort and style at Mountain Vista Apartments. Choose from one of our spaciously designed floor plans that will suit any lifestyle. Experience a wide array of features that help make your everyday life easier. Come to Mountain Vista and see why this is the perfect place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 plus 1% tax
Deposit: 1 bed: $300 approved, $400 approved with conditions. 2 bed: $400 and $500 approved with conditions
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit will get apply to security deposit upon approval