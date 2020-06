Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance. Has great views of the mountains in the backyard. There's a 1% Rental Tax added on top of the rent. Trash & sewer included in rent. Located close to schools, shopping and ease access to Ft. Huachuca.