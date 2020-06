Amenities

putting green patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front. Grassy back yard with extended patio, Community pool, spa, with community center with gym, playground, putting green, club house with free WI-FI. 2 pets up to 40 lbs.

Trash and sewer included in rent. Theres a 1% Rental Tax added on top of rent. Located close to schools, shopping and easy access to Ft. Huachuca.



(RLNE1926319)