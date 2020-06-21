All apartments in Sierra Vista
100 Terra Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

100 Terra Dr

100 Terra Dr · (520) 458-4388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Terra Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Terra Dr · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming Property Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C - Available NOW.... Charming Property Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C, Upgraded Ceramic Tile and Carpet in all the right places, Kitchen Features Upgraded Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range and Dishwasher. It has a great fenced backyard with a Large Storage Shed. Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups. Sits on a quiet street that is only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.

Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. *Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $20.00 trash bill.

Directions: Head west on E Fry Blvd Turn left onto S 7th St Turn right onto Savanna Dr. Turn right onto Meadows Dr... Meadows Dr turns left and becomes Lea St Turn right onto Terra Destination will be on the left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Terra Dr have any available units?
100 Terra Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Terra Dr have?
Some of 100 Terra Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Terra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Terra Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Terra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Terra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 100 Terra Dr offer parking?
No, 100 Terra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 100 Terra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Terra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Terra Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Terra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Terra Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Terra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Terra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Terra Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Terra Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Terra Dr has units with air conditioning.
