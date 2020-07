90 Fritz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - LIGHT AND BRIGHT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH THE LIVING ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN, A COZY WOOD STOVE AND TWO LARGE SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO A NICE PATIO.

THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET PLUS A LINEN CLOSET. THERE IS A SECOND BEDROOM AND A FULL BATH WITH JETTED TUB. THIS HOME ALSO INCLUDES AN ADDITIONAL MULTIPURPOSE ROOM (NOT HEATED OR COOLED), WASHER/DRYER AND DOUBLE GARAGE. CENTRAL AIR, PROPANE HEAT. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. PETS NEGOTIABLE. PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY AND FOR SCHEDULING AN AGENT SHOWING.



(RLNE3378614)