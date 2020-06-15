720 Jordan Rd

Amenities

3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck. 1 car carport plus street parking. Minutes away from trail head or short walk to the center of Uptown Sedona shops, restaurants, and other sites. Large open great room between kitchen and deck. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a queen sized bed and bathroom. 2nd bedroom is located downstairs large open space with the second queen sized been and attached bathroom. Utilities included up to $300/mo. Any overage in utility usage will be billed to tenant.Gas fireplaces in living room and master bedroom.

Hand scrapped oak floors throughout with travertine tile floors in kitchens and baths