Sedona, AZ
720 Jordan Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

720 Jordan Rd

720 Jordan Road · (928) 778-5181
Location

720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck. 1 car carport plus street parking. Minutes away from trail head or short walk to the center of Uptown Sedona shops, restaurants, and other sites. Large open great room between kitchen and deck. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a queen sized bed and bathroom. 2nd bedroom is located downstairs large open space with the second queen sized been and attached bathroom. Utilities included up to $300/mo. Any overage in utility usage will be billed to tenant.Gas fireplaces in living room and master bedroom.
Hand scrapped oak floors throughout with travertine tile floors in kitchens and baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Jordan Rd have any available units?
720 Jordan Rd has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 Jordan Rd have?
Some of 720 Jordan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Jordan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
720 Jordan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Jordan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 720 Jordan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sedona.
Does 720 Jordan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 720 Jordan Rd does offer parking.
Does 720 Jordan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Jordan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Jordan Rd have a pool?
No, 720 Jordan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 720 Jordan Rd have accessible units?
No, 720 Jordan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Jordan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Jordan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Jordan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Jordan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
