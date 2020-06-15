155 Morgan Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly

Incredible Views - 3 bed/2 bath Plus Casita Home in Broken Arrow. - $2,499/mo - This charming home located off of Hwy 179 just south of Tlaquepaque built in 1962 offers unprecedented sweeping views in a very private, ranch style setting. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms there's plenty of room for a family or empty-nesters.



Enter the home to a large great room with stone fireplace that opens into a warm and inviting kitchen with granite tiled counter-tops & custom wood cabinets. An over-sized master suite with flagstone floors located off the kitchen and dining areas gives this room an old Sedona feel. Two bedrooms on the other side of the home offer privacy and include a second large bathroom.



Casita is part of rental. Subletting is not allowed.



Tenant responsibilities: electricity, natural gas, and water.



No Cats, Dogs Considered on a Case-by-Case Basis



Property can be rented partially furnished



Monthly Rent: $2499



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744658)