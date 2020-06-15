All apartments in Sedona
155 Morgan Road

155 Morgan Road · (928) 282-6969
Location

155 Morgan Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Morgan Road · Avail. now

$2,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2186 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Incredible Views - 3 bed/2 bath Plus Casita Home in Broken Arrow. - $2,499/mo - This charming home located off of Hwy 179 just south of Tlaquepaque built in 1962 offers unprecedented sweeping views in a very private, ranch style setting. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms there's plenty of room for a family or empty-nesters.

Enter the home to a large great room with stone fireplace that opens into a warm and inviting kitchen with granite tiled counter-tops & custom wood cabinets. An over-sized master suite with flagstone floors located off the kitchen and dining areas gives this room an old Sedona feel. Two bedrooms on the other side of the home offer privacy and include a second large bathroom.

Casita is part of rental. Subletting is not allowed.

Tenant responsibilities: electricity, natural gas, and water.

No Cats, Dogs Considered on a Case-by-Case Basis

Property can be rented partially furnished

Monthly Rent: $2499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Morgan Road have any available units?
155 Morgan Road has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Morgan Road have?
Some of 155 Morgan Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Morgan Road currently offering any rent specials?
155 Morgan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Morgan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Morgan Road is pet friendly.
Does 155 Morgan Road offer parking?
No, 155 Morgan Road does not offer parking.
Does 155 Morgan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Morgan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Morgan Road have a pool?
No, 155 Morgan Road does not have a pool.
Does 155 Morgan Road have accessible units?
No, 155 Morgan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Morgan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Morgan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Morgan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Morgan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
